Short Interest in AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Grows By 28.4%

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the January 31st total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AB Volvo (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AB Volvo (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS VLVLY opened at $16.86 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.89. AB Volvo has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $28.18.
About AB Volvo (publ) (Get Rating)
Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AB Volvo (publ) (VLVLY)
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.