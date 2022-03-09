Short Interest in AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Grows By 28.4%

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the January 31st total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AB Volvo (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AB Volvo (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS VLVLY opened at $16.86 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.89. AB Volvo has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $28.18.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that AB Volvo will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

