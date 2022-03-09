Short Interest in AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Drops By 19.8%

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the January 31st total of 18,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
AXR stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average of $14.42. AMREP has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80.
AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. AMREP had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $16.24 million during the quarter.
AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.
