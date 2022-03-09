Short Interest in AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Drops By 19.8%

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the January 31st total of 18,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

AXR stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average of $14.42. AMREP has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. AMREP had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $16.24 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMREP by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AMREP by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 8,178 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AMREP by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in AMREP by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. 30.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.

