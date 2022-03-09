Short Interest in Berkshire Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:BERK) Rises By 33.3%

Berkshire Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:BERK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
BERK stock opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. Berkshire Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.06.
About Berkshire Bancorp (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Berkshire Bancorp (BERK)
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.