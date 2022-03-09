Short Interest in Berkshire Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:BERK) Rises By 33.3%

Berkshire Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:BERK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BERK stock opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. Berkshire Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.06.

Berkshire Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking products and financial services through its subsidiary. The firm offers personal and business banking, and loans and mortgage. The company was founded in March 1979 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

