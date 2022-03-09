Short Interest in BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) Drops By 18.2%

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,440,000 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the January 31st total of 5,430,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIOL opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.50. BIOLASE has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $1.04.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BIOL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BIOLASE in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

BIOLASE Company Profile (Get Rating)

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

