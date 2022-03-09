Short Interest in Canna Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGLU) Declines By 19.4%

Canna Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGLU – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the January 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 329,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNGLU. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canna Global Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $4,930,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canna Global Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $4,052,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canna Global Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $501,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canna Global Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,476,000. Finally, RPO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canna Global Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $550,000.

CNGLU opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.13. Canna Global Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $10.66.

