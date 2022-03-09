Short Interest in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:DCUE) Increases By 30.0%

Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:DCUE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the January 31st total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4,984.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 594,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 31,429 shares during the period.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

DCUE stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.50. 71,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,470. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $94.40 and a one year high of $105.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $1.8125 dividend. This represents a $7.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th.

