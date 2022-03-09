Short Interest in ENAV S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:EENNF) Drops By 20.7%

ENAV S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:EENNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 537,700 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the January 31st total of 677,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of ENAV stock opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average of $4.55. ENAV has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $4.68.

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on ENAV from €4.60 ($5.00) to €4.90 ($5.33) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

ENAV S.p.A. provides air traffic control and management, and other air navigation services in Italy, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Air Navigation Services, Maintenance Services, and AIM Software Solutions. The company also offers technical management and maintenance services for air traffic control equipment and systems, as well as for air infrastructure; and develops software solutions for the management of aeronautical information and air traffic, as well as provides related commercial and maintenance services.

