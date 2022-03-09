Short Interest in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) Increases By 24.8%

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the January 31st total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE GBL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.64. 29,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,512. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $557.40 million, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.57. GAMCO Investors has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $29.94.

Get GAMCO Investors alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. GAMCO Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.86%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in GAMCO Investors by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GAMCO Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in GAMCO Investors by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in GAMCO Investors by 174.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,917 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in GAMCO Investors by 202.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,127 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. 21.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of GAMCO Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

GAMCO Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

GAMCO Investors, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory and asset management services. It provides investment services, which manages separate accounts for high net worth individuals, institutions, and qualified pension plans, and through the company’s role as advisor to a family of mutual funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.