Short Interest in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) Increases By 24.8%

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the January 31st total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of NYSE GBL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.64. 29,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,512. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $557.40 million, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.57. GAMCO Investors has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $29.94.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. GAMCO Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.86%.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of GAMCO Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.
GAMCO Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)
GAMCO Investors, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory and asset management services. It provides investment services, which manages separate accounts for high net worth individuals, institutions, and qualified pension plans, and through the company’s role as advisor to a family of mutual funds.
