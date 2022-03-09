Short Interest in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Grows By 29.6%

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500,000 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the January 31st total of 11,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE GGB traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $5.65. The company had a trading volume of 319,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,511,895. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.51. Gerdau has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $7.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.0395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Gerdau’s payout ratio is 20.42%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gerdau in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.10 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Gerdau by 1,235.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 223,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 206,479 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Gerdau in the second quarter valued at $1,734,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gerdau by 317.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,774,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,084 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its holdings in Gerdau by 445.5% during the 3rd quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 3,381,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761,400 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Gerdau by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period.

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

