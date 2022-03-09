Short Interest in Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Decreases By 22.8%

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the January 31st total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Iberdrola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Iberdrola from €12.10 ($13.15) to €12.60 ($13.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

Get Iberdrola alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS IBDRY opened at $41.34 on Wednesday. Iberdrola has a 12 month low of $38.88 and a 12 month high of $56.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.31 and a 200-day moving average of $45.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.5766 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. Iberdrola’s payout ratio is 46.22%.

Iberdrola Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.