Short Interest in Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Declines By 17.4%

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,300 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the January 31st total of 160,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ IMNM opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of -1.26. Immunome has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $41.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.02.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Immunome in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Immunome by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Immunome by 9,375.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 11,251 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunome in the third quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Immunome by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immunome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Immunome from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

