Short Interest in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Decreases By 21.9%

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the January 31st total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Investar in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Investar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of ISTR opened at $19.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.30. Investar has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $23.69. The firm has a market cap of $204.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Investar had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $23.15 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Investar will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Investar’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Martin acquired 1,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,982.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 2,214 shares of company stock worth $44,194 over the last 90 days. 10.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Investar by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Investar by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Investar by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Investar by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 491,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Investar by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 319,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

