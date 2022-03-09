Short Interest in McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) Expands By 25.0%

McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
OTCMKTS MCRAA opened at $36.42 on Wednesday. McRae Industries has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $36.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.83.
McRae Industries (OTCMKTS:MCRAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.59 million during the quarter.
McRae Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
McRae Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of military combat boots and children’s shoes. It operates through the following segments: Work Boot, and Western/Lifestyle Boot. The Work Boot segment relates to the distribution of work boot products through the Dan Post, Laredo, John Deere, and McRae brands.
