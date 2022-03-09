Short Interest in McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) Expands By 25.0%

McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

OTCMKTS MCRAA opened at $36.42 on Wednesday. McRae Industries has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $36.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.83.

Get McRae Industries alerts:

McRae Industries (OTCMKTS:MCRAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.59 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th.

McRae Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

McRae Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of military combat boots and children’s shoes. It operates through the following segments: Work Boot, and Western/Lifestyle Boot. The Work Boot segment relates to the distribution of work boot products through the Dan Post, Laredo, John Deere, and McRae brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McRae Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McRae Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.