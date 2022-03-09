Short Interest in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Decreases By 16.0%

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,430,000 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the January 31st total of 13,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTG. Barclays increased their price objective on MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America cut MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.07.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MGIC Investment stock opened at $13.72 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.62. MGIC Investment has a twelve month low of $12.18 and a twelve month high of $16.84.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.17. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 53.56%. The company had revenue of $294.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. MGIC Investment’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MGIC Investment will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 127.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 109,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 61,161 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 727,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,893,000 after purchasing an additional 95,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 992,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,500,000 after purchasing an additional 59,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About MGIC Investment (Get Rating)

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.