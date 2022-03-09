Short Interest in Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) Decreases By 20.0%

Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,600 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the January 31st total of 93,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 57,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Movano by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 386,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 61,042 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Movano during the second quarter worth approximately $906,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Movano by 99.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 87,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 43,700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Movano by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 17,696 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Movano during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. 16.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOVE opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. Movano has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.32.

Movano Inc, a technology company, develops a smart wearable and continuous glucose monitoring device. Its device enables individuals and their healthcare partners to measure and manage their health conditions. Movano Inc was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc and changed its name to Movano Inc in August 2018.

