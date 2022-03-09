Short Interest in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) Declines By 22.2%

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the January 31st total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 54,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 11.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 28.0% during the third quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. 21.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,196. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $9.33 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

