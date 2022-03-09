Short Interest in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) Rises By 24.7%

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,750,000 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the January 31st total of 11,030,000 shares. Approximately 13.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 227,952 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $1,470,290.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTY. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 170.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,961,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,153 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 3,800,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 580.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,917,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,993 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 3,029,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,100,000. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRTY traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,805,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,694,860. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average of $6.12. The company has a market cap of $389.08 million, a P/E ratio of -59.49 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34. Party City Holdco has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $11.06.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Party City Holdco had a positive return on equity of 85.76% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Party City Holdco will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PRTY shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded Party City Holdco from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Party City Holdco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.42.

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

