Short Interest in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Expands By 31.7%

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the January 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 289,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.
Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $31.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.71. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 1 year low of $20.44 and a 1 year high of $31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.37.
About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (Get Rating)
PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.
