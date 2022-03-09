Short Interest in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Expands By 31.7%

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the January 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 289,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $31.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.71. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 1 year low of $20.44 and a 1 year high of $31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 13,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 476,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,807,000 after purchasing an additional 24,965 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 570,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,535,000 after purchasing an additional 42,284 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 102,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 12,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

