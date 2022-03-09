Short Interest in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Rises By 25.5%

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,920,000 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the January 31st total of 3,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 676,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.

PTGX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Protagonist Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $482,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTGX. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 7.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 444,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,953,000 after purchasing an additional 29,072 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 14.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 21,625 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 7.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,629,000 after purchasing an additional 19,791 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 29.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $24.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 2.31. Protagonist Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $50.54.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.01. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.29% and a negative net margin of 458.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.