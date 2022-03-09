Short Interest in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Rises By 25.5%

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,920,000 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the January 31st total of 3,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 676,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.
PTGX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Protagonist Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.
In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $482,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $24.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 2.31. Protagonist Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $50.54.
Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.01. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.29% and a negative net margin of 458.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.
