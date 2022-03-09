Short Interest in Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Rises By 26.5%

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the January 31st total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of QUISF stock opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.90. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $1.64.

QUISF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.30 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.90 to C$2.60 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.30.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc is a full-service digital technology consulting company, which acquire and integrate companies to become the provider of Microsoft professional services in North America. Its solutions include application development, business applications, data and analytics, digital transformation, digital workplace, and infrastructure.

