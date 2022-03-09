Short Interest in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Increases By 30.2%

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,900 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the January 31st total of 68,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMBK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SmartFinancial by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,206,000 after purchasing an additional 139,990 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SmartFinancial in the third quarter worth $2,212,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in SmartFinancial by 26.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 234,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 48,582 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SmartFinancial by 6.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 516,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,391,000 after purchasing an additional 30,767 shares during the period. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in SmartFinancial in the third quarter worth $787,000. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on SMBK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SmartFinancial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

SMBK opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. SmartFinancial has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $28.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.81 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.76.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $36.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SmartFinancial will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is 12.50%.

About SmartFinancial (Get Rating)

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.