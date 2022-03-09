Short Interest in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Grows By 27.6%

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,100 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the January 31st total of 156,800 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 46,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Shares of TNC stock opened at $77.77 on Wednesday. Tennant has a one year low of $70.14 and a one year high of $87.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Tennant alerts:

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Tennant had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $276.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Tennant’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tennant will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Tennant by 10.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Tennant by 42.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Tennant during the second quarter worth approximately $1,534,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Tennant by 15.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Tennant by 167.1% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 16,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 10,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.