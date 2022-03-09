Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) Drops By 20.4%

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,000 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the January 31st total of 219,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 466,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VONV. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VONV opened at $68.98 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $64.75 and a 1 year high of $75.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.73.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.