Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Short Interest Up 31.7% in February

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,524,000 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the January 31st total of 1,917,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 764.8 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.20 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €20.00 ($21.74) to €21.50 ($23.37) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. HSBC downgraded shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €22.00 ($23.91) to €18.50 ($20.11) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.77.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

GCTAF stock opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a one year low of $17.81 and a one year high of $40.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.92.

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.

