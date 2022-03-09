Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.11

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.11 and traded as low as C$0.09. Sienna Resources shares last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 732,999 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.84 million and a P/E ratio of -3.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 10.75 and a quick ratio of 10.69.
About Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE)
Read More
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.