SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the January 31st total of 13,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SIFCO Industries stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.44% of SIFCO Industries worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN SIF traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $7.35. 10,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,190. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $44.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.50 and a beta of 1.57. SIFCO Industries has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $15.76.

SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The aerospace company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered SIFCO Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

SIFCO Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of forgings and machined components for the aerospace and energy markets. Its products include OEM and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines, steam turbine blades, structural airframe components, aircraft landing gear components, aircraft wheels and brakes, critical rotating components for helicopters, and commercial or industrial products.

