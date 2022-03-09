SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU) Stake Lessened by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 501,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298,840 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I were worth $4,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 12.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the second quarter valued at $228,000. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 27.4% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 63,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720 shares during the period. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the third quarter valued at $994,000.

Shares of SBEAU opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.48 and a 1 year high of $17.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average of $10.61.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

