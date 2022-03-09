Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SPG. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Argus increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.65.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of SPG opened at $131.39 on Monday. Simon Property Group has a 52 week low of $106.68 and a 52 week high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.60.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 43.97%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Simon Property Group (Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.