Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.67

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$16.67 and last traded at C$16.16, with a volume of 320837 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.71.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Skeena Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and set a C$22.50 price objective on shares of Skeena Resources in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.76. The firm has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a PE ratio of -7.72.

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and eight mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 4,546 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine covering an area of approximately 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

