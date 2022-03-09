SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $24.61

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.61 and last traded at $24.82, with a volume of 2433 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.55.

SKYW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James cut shares of SkyWest from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SkyWest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.89.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 210.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 11,930 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

