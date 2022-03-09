SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $24.61

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.61 and last traded at $24.82, with a volume of 2433 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.55.
SKYW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James cut shares of SkyWest from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SkyWest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.89.
About SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW)
SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.
