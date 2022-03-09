Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) PT Lowered to C$46.00

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.57.

Shares of SCCAF stock opened at $23.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.59. Sleep Country Canada has a 12 month low of $23.62 and a 12 month high of $31.56.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

