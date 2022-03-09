Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.776-$7.084 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sleep Number also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.300-$0.400 EPS.

SNBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush lowered their target price on Sleep Number from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sleep Number from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sleep Number has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SNBR opened at $64.18 on Wednesday. Sleep Number has a 52-week low of $55.18 and a 52-week high of $150.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.24.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $491.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.20 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 38.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sleep Number will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total transaction of $1,120,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Sleep Number by 11.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Sleep Number by 33.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

