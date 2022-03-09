SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) SVP Jonathan Boyles Sells 6,140 Shares of Stock

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 6,140 shares of SLM stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $107,020.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $16.89 on Wednesday. SLM Co. has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.25.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $367.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.32 million. SLM had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 57.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.68%.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in SLM during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in SLM during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in SLM in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in SLM by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SLM shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

