Smart MFG (MFG) Market Cap Reaches $12.09 Million

Smart MFG (CURRENCY:MFG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 9th. Smart MFG has a total market cap of $12.09 million and $27,839.00 worth of Smart MFG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smart MFG coin can currently be bought for $0.0367 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Smart MFG has traded 44.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003618 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00033315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00102343 BTC.

About Smart MFG

Smart MFG (CRYPTO:MFG) is a coin. Smart MFG’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 329,415,351 coins. Smart MFG’s official Twitter account is @SYNCFAB

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

