Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Smart Sand had a negative return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 35.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Shares of SND stock opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $199.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.43. Smart Sand has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.25.

Get Smart Sand alerts:

SND has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Smart Sand from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smart Sand in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 167,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $315,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 50.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Smart Sand by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 17,638 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Smart Sand by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 599,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.