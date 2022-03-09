Smart Sand Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SND)

Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 3,615 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,597% compared to the average volume of 213 call options.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SND shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Smart Sand from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smart Sand in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

SND opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $199.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.43. Smart Sand has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $4.82.

In other news, Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 167,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $315,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 50.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Smart Sand in the third quarter worth $95,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 465.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 78,178 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 8.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 9.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 21,580 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 599,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

