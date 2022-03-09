Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2022

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

SMGZY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Smiths Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Smiths Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Smiths Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

SMGZY traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,102. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.14. Smiths Group has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $23.33.

Smiths Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smiths Group Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of control systems and instruments for industrial applications. It operates through the following business segments: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek. The John Crane segment produces mechanical seals, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings, seal support, and filtration systems.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY)

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.