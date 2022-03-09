Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

SMGZY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Smiths Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Smiths Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Smiths Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Smiths Group alerts:

SMGZY traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,102. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.14. Smiths Group has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $23.33.

Smiths Group Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of control systems and instruments for industrial applications. It operates through the following business segments: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek. The John Crane segment produces mechanical seals, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings, seal support, and filtration systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.