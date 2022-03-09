Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.19

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.19 and traded as low as $10.53. Snam shares last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 192,268 shares changing hands.

Snam Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SNMRY)

SNAM SpA engages is a gas utility company, which builds and manages sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification and Natural Gas Storage. The company was founded on October 30, 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.

