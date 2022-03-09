Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.06 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Snap-on’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. Snap-on posted sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap-on will report full-year sales of $4.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.44 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Snap-on.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.84 EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.40.

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $1,324,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total transaction of $482,432.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,330 shares of company stock worth $7,124,162 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth about $366,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at about $399,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Snap-on by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,766,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,515,000 after purchasing an additional 20,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on stock traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $206.35. 503,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,103. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.43. Snap-on has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $259.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.04%.

Snap-on Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Snap-on (SNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.