SoFi Technologies, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of SoFi Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.12). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $279.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.47 million. The business’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.85) earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SOFI. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $9.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 22.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. SoFi Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. DCM International VI Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,092,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 32,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 57,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 24,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,261,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,956,000 after buying an additional 8,637,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 15,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $149,355.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 31,350 shares of company stock worth $313,656. 35.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

