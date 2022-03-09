Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Purchased by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,455 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LUV. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 138.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 85.8% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LUV shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna cut Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. MKM Partners cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.41.

Shares of LUV traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.09. 200,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,370,511. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.68.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

