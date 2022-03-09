SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.590-$2.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.410. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SP has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of SP Plus from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SP Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 26th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of SP Plus in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SP Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

SP stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.09. 124,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $722.03 million, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.54. SP Plus has a one year low of $25.29 and a one year high of $36.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.24.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. SP Plus had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 20.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SP Plus will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in SP Plus by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in SP Plus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $875,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in SP Plus by 185.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 18,629 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in SP Plus by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in SP Plus by 50,913.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 23,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

