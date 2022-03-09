Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) PT Raised to C$18.00 at Cormark

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Cormark from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 306.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SDE. Raymond James raised Spartan Delta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$8.25 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$8.25 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.60.

SDE traded up C$0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$4.43. 148,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,028. Spartan Delta has a 1 year low of C$2.35 and a 1 year high of C$6.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$507.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

