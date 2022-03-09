SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) by 106.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $766,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

BIL opened at $91.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.44. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $91.40 and a 1 year high of $91.51.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.