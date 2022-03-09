SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $101.96

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $101.96 and last traded at $101.96, with a volume of 796377 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.83.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.38.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 512.9% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.