SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $36.60

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.60 and last traded at $36.60, with a volume of 3310 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.42.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.88.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DWX. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 407,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,827,000 after purchasing an additional 21,212 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 53,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 37,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

