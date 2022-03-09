Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SPX. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a £151 ($197.85) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £150.50 ($197.20) to £135.90 ($178.07) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a £115 ($150.68) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of £127.98 ($167.69).

LON:SPX opened at £111.30 ($145.83) on Wednesday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1-year low of £107.85 ($141.31) and a 1-year high of £172.25 ($225.69). The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of £131.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of £148.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.21 billion and a PE ratio of 40.01.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

