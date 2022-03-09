Spire Wealth Management Grows Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,393 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,728 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Target were worth $19,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 458.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Target by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Target in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TGT traded up $8.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.20. The stock had a trading volume of 89,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,539,210. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $104.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $216.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.30. Target Co. has a one year low of $176.68 and a one year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The firm had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 25.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.05.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

