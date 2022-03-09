Spire Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned about 0.15% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $15,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,423,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 260.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,678,000 after purchasing an additional 64,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 171.2% during the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

SOXX traded up $16.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $451.05. 140,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,966,867. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $386.02 and a 12-month high of $559.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $490.01 and a 200 day moving average of $490.45.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF (Get Rating)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.