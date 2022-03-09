Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.140-$-0.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $249 million-$250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $244.69 million.Sprout Social also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.050-$-0.040 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPT shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.91.

NASDAQ SPT traded up $6.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.18. 37,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,843. Sprout Social has a 52-week low of $48.79 and a 52-week high of $145.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -123.60 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.84 and its 200-day moving average is $100.40.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $349,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $55,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,327 shares of company stock valued at $9,327,897. Corporate insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,435,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,738,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,033,000 after buying an additional 45,923 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 352.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,681,000 after buying an additional 254,921 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after buying an additional 8,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,173,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

